Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cornerstone OnDemand Call Options (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,418% compared to the typical volume of 332 call options.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,348 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $2,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

