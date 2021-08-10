Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNLIF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

