TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG traded down $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $622.38. 6,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 232.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $652.68. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.86.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.