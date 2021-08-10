TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38. 3,937,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $339.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.56.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

