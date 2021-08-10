Travel + Leisure Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.19. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

