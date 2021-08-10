TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

