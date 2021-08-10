Trevena (TRVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Trevena to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

