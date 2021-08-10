Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0.7%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

