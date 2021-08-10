Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Releases Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,268. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Tricida alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.