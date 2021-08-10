Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

