Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 72,019 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 1,701.67%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.