TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $479.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

