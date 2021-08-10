Triumph Capital Management Makes New $282,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

