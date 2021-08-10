Triumph Capital Management Makes New $303,000 Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

