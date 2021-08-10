Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $31,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.02.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

