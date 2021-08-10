Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.