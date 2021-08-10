Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $1,776,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 586,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

