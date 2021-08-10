Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Triumph Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

