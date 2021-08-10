Truist Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $200.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by Truist from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.22. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 646.35, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.