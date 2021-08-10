Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55. Nevro has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

