Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

FATE opened at $95.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $687,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after acquiring an additional 463,924 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

