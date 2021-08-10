Truist Securiti Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $188.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

