Truist Securities Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $270.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $320.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.16.

CI opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.31. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

