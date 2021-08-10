TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $396,787.78 and approximately $521.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

