Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.97 Million

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce sales of $175.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.20 million. Trupanion posted sales of $130.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $683.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $690.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $876.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $903.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $2,992,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trupanion by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Trupanion by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 117.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.1% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,013. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.04 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.