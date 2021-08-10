Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after buying an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -237.39 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

