Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $102.08 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -237.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.51.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,302.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

