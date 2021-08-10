Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

