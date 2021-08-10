Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.