Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

