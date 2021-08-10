Trust Asset Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $236.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.