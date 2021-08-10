Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $382.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.