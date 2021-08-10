Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,772,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $352,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

