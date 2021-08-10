Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 61.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $217.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $218.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

