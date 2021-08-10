Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

