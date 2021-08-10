Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Trading Down 3%

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s share price traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.15. 65,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 75,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

