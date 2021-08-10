Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4,330.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

EWU stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

