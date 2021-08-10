Tsfg LLC Buys 133 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $11,546,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $190.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

