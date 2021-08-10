Tsfg LLC Buys 613 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

