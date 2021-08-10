Tsfg LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,760,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54,571.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 266,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 507.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 208,081 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 165,528 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $4,524,000.

OMFL opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49.

