Tsfg LLC Has $135,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $302.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

