Tsfg LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 146.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $484.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.63. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $493.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

