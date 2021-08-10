Tupperware Brands Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TUP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE:TUP opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

