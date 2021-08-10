Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Down to $49.69

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.69, but opened at $46.36. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 1,145 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 65,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

