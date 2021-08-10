Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $62.07, but opened at $66.16. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 3,751 shares.

The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

