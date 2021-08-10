UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €142.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €114.40 ($134.59).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 opened at €125.05 ($147.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.97. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.