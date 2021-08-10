UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

