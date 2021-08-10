Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.