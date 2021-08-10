Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30. Uni-Select has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $13.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

