Unibright Price Reaches $1.70 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $254.67 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00860390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00108136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

